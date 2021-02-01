Advertisement
Grey Bruce OPP investigating fatal snowmobile crash in Northern Bruce Peninsula
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 1:48PM EST
OPP snowmobile. (File image)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A Hamilton Ont. man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
OPP were called to Forest Road near Cape Chin Road North around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Police found the operator deceased at the scene.
He's been identified as David Hunt, 58, of Hamilton.
Grey Bruce OPP continue to investigate.