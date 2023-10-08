London

    • Grey Bruce drug raid during opioid overdose alert

    Drugs seized during an Oct. 5, 2023 raid in Georgian Bluffs. (Source: Grey-Bruce OPP) Drugs seized during an Oct. 5, 2023 raid in Georgian Bluffs. (Source: Grey-Bruce OPP)

    The Grey-Bruce OPP is claiming a small victory in their war on drugs amidst an opioid overdose alert in their region.

    Four opioid overdoses, including one fatality, in Grey-Bruce last week prompted an opioid overdose alert from the Grey-Bruce Health Unit.

    On Oct. 5, members of the OPP Drug unit raided three homes along Highway 6 near Owen Sound

    They say they seized a “significant” amount of fentanyl, meth, and cocaine.

    Four residents, including two 38 year old’s, a 24 year old, and 21 year old, all from Grey/Bruce, are now facing twelve charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    “These arrests will have a great impact on the community. The Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit is committed to addressing the opioid crisis head-on and keeping our communities safe,” said Det. Sgt. Jamie Blair.

    Three of the suspects have been remanded into custody, while a fourth will have an early November court date.

    Drugs seized during an Oct. 5, 2023 raid in Georgian Bluffs. (Source: Grey-Bruce OPP)

    Drugs seized during an Oct. 5, 2023 raid in Georgian Bluffs. (Source: Grey-Bruce OPP)

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News