A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in London has netted a couple from north of the city a multi-million dollar jackpot.

Dianne and Clinton Eeley of Granton, Ont. purchased the ticket for the Nov. 3rd draw at the Petro Canada on Dundas Road.

They were in Toronto to pick up their check for $9,656,932 on Thursday.

Dianne, 56, said, “We enjoy playing LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX and ONTARIO 49...This is our first big win.”

Speaking at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, she said she couldn't believe it when she validated her ticket a week after the draw.

She added, “Clint found out a couple hours later, and no one believed us!”

The couple, who own and operate an HVAC business and have three children and six grandchildren, plan on investing in their business, sharing with family and paying off their mortgage. “We’re going to take it slow and make this money last,” smiled Dianne.

“It’s unbelievable – it’s hard to comprehend the feeling!” concluded Clint, 57.