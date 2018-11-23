

The Grand Theatre’s 100 Schools Project was the winner of the 2018 Community Innovation Award at the Pillar Awards Thursday night.

A total of five awards were handed out along with a statuette and $2,000 to be donated to charity of the winner’s choice.

The 100 Schools Project was launched in 2017 and tours professional theatre to schools across London at no cost to the schools.

The other awards handed out were for Leadership, Impact, Collaboration, and Community Choice.

The winners were as follows: