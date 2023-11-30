LONDON
    • Grab your umbrella – you’ll need it Friday

    A low-pressure system is set to arrive in midwestern Ontario Friday, bringing with it showers and the chance of mixed precipitation.

    Periods of rain will begin in the morning, picking up after 9 a.m. Friday with a high of plus 5C.

    Friday night will remain cloudy with showers and the temperature should stay steady near plus 3C.

    This system will continue into Saturday morning, but conditions will improve by the afternoon.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Saturday: Cloudy. High 7.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High zero.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

