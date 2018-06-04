

Centennial Hall was "gone country" Sunday night at the Country Music Association of Ontario Awards.

The James Barker Band took home Album of the Year.

Meghan Patrick took home four awards including Music Video of the Year.

There were plenty of live performances as well.

Jason McCoy from The Road Hammers kept the crowd entertained as the host of the show.

The CMAO Awards started in 2013 and recognize not only artists but industry as well.

It also has plenty for the fans as concerts sprung up around London all weekend long.

This is the second year in a row London has played host to the awards.

No word yet on where the 2019 gala will be held.

List of winners:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Freedom Music & Creative

Game On – James Barker Band

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Spring Tree Farm

Meghan Patrick

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Country 103

Cold Creek County

INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Seeds & Co

Ron Kitchener, RKG Entertainment

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR- sponsored by ECAO / IBEW

Jason Blaine

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Country Music Made Me Do It – Meghan Patrick

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)

CKBY, Country 101, Ottawa

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET)- sponsored by Lucknow’s Music in the Fields

CFCO, Country, 92, Chatham

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)

CJDL, Country 107.3, Tilsonburg

RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR

Jeff Dalziel

RISING STAR AWARD- sponsored by Slaight Music

Andrew Hyatt

ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR- Sponsored by Skelton Truck Lines

The Lovelocks

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Chills- James Barker Band

SONGWRITERS OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Socan

Kelly Archer, Adam Hambrick, Tebey Ottoh

FAN’S CHOICE- sponsored by OMDC

Meghan Patrick

NIELSEN COMPASS AWARD

Tim Hicks and James Barker Band (Tie)