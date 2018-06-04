Featured
"Gone Country" CMAO Awards in London
CMAO Awards 2018
CTV London
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 12:46PM EDT
Centennial Hall was "gone country" Sunday night at the Country Music Association of Ontario Awards.
The James Barker Band took home Album of the Year.
Meghan Patrick took home four awards including Music Video of the Year.
There were plenty of live performances as well.
Jason McCoy from The Road Hammers kept the crowd entertained as the host of the show.
The CMAO Awards started in 2013 and recognize not only artists but industry as well.
It also has plenty for the fans as concerts sprung up around London all weekend long.
This is the second year in a row London has played host to the awards.
No word yet on where the 2019 gala will be held.
List of winners:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Freedom Music & Creative
Game On – James Barker Band
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Spring Tree Farm
Meghan Patrick
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Country 103
Cold Creek County
INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Seeds & Co
Ron Kitchener, RKG Entertainment
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR- sponsored by ECAO / IBEW
Jason Blaine
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Country Music Made Me Do It – Meghan Patrick
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)
CKBY, Country 101, Ottawa
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET)- sponsored by Lucknow’s Music in the Fields
CFCO, Country, 92, Chatham
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)
CJDL, Country 107.3, Tilsonburg
RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR
Jeff Dalziel
RISING STAR AWARD- sponsored by Slaight Music
Andrew Hyatt
ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR- Sponsored by Skelton Truck Lines
The Lovelocks
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Chills- James Barker Band
SONGWRITERS OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Socan
Kelly Archer, Adam Hambrick, Tebey Ottoh
FAN’S CHOICE- sponsored by OMDC
Meghan Patrick
NIELSEN COMPASS AWARD
Tim Hicks and James Barker Band (Tie)