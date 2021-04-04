Advertisement
Goderich Ont., man dead following two-vehicle collision on Good Friday
Huron OPP
LONDON, ONT -- On Friday afternoon, Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Orchard Line and Cut Line road, North of Bayfield Ont.
A male driver of a sedan was transported to a regional hospital by air ambulance.
The driver was identified as 91-year-old Rodwyn Sykes from Goderich, who later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.
OPP said the preliminary investigation determined the deceased was travelling northbound on Orchard line and had come to a stop.
OPP said the sedan was allegedly struck by a minivan when entering into an intersection.
The driver of the minivan sustained minor injuries.
Investigators attented the scene.
Any person with information is asked to contact Huron OPP.