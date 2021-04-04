LONDON, ONT -- On Friday afternoon, Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Orchard Line and Cut Line road, North of Bayfield Ont.

A male driver of a sedan was transported to a regional hospital by air ambulance.

The driver was identified as 91-year-old Rodwyn Sykes from Goderich, who later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

OPP said the preliminary investigation determined the deceased was travelling northbound on Orchard line and had come to a stop.

OPP said the sedan was allegedly struck by a minivan when entering into an intersection.

The driver of the minivan sustained minor injuries.

Investigators attented the scene.

Any person with information is asked to contact Huron OPP.