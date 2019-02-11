

Sports equipment doesn’t normally end up on display at an art gallery.

However, that’s exactly what’s happened in Owen Sound at the Tom Thomson Gallery.

Saving Face - Art in Front of the Hockey Net showcases goalie masks.

In the past 10 to 15 years, goalies have turned their protective headgear into pieces of expressionist art. Some of those works of art are now on display at the gallery affectionately known as “The Tom” until the end of April.

The centrepiece of the show is an 8-foot goalie mask, that features two of Tom Thomson’s famous 1915 paintings.