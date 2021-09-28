GM completes build of first electric light commercial vehicle

London, Ont. -

General Motors has completed the first production builds of the new EV600 electric light commercial vehicle that will be mass produced at the Cami plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

Full production of the EV600 will start in November 2022.

GM also says it will build the EV410, a mid-size model of the delivery vehicle, starting in 2023.

1,900 employees work at the Cami plant.