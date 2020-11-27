WINGHAM, ONT. -- A day after a religious-based school was closed in Listowel, another school has been closed in our region, due to COVID-19.

The Grey-Bruce Health Unit says officials with Glad Tidings Christian School in Tara decided to temporarily close the school, even though there aren’t any cases at, or associated with the small, religious-based facility.

The health unit says it is working proactively with the school to create, “the appropriate, respectful, and safe development and implementation of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.”

Northside Christian School in Listowel was closed earlier this week following a case of COVID-19 in a staff member.