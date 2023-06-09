Generous donation for rural southwestern Ont. hospital

(L-R) Sheila Morton, Vice Chair Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation, Brad Vanbakel, Cooper Johnston, Dean Johnston, Mary Cardinal, Vice President, People and Chief Quality Executive, Michele Tyndall, Manager Inpatient Unit & Emergency Department, Kelly McDonald-Jarosz, Director Patient Care, Melissa Wilson Administrative Assistant, Ron Lavoie, Chair, Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation (Source: Submitted) (L-R) Sheila Morton, Vice Chair Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation, Brad Vanbakel, Cooper Johnston, Dean Johnston, Mary Cardinal, Vice President, People and Chief Quality Executive, Michele Tyndall, Manager Inpatient Unit & Emergency Department, Kelly McDonald-Jarosz, Director Patient Care, Melissa Wilson Administrative Assistant, Ron Lavoie, Chair, Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation (Source: Submitted)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver