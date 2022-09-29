Gas leak forces evacuation of several homes in Old South

A ruptured gas line required neighbouring homes on Windsor Crescent in London to be evacuated for a short time on Thursday morning.

Just after 10 a.m. the London Fire Department and Enbridge Gas responded to a construction site on the residential street.

A loud hiss could be heard from a block away as gas escaped into the air.

At least three neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated while firefighters monitored gas levels.

Enbridge shut off the gas so residents could return to their homes about 45 minutes later.

There were no injuries,