LONDON
London

    • Game 1 goes to the Knights in series with Kitchener

    Share

    Kaleb Lawrence produced a goal and an assist as the London Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers 5-3.

    Oliver Bonk, Isaiah George, Max McCue and Denver Barkey also scored for London. Knights netminder Michael Simpson kicked out 22 of 25 shots.

    Luke Ellinas, Hunter Brzustewicz and Eduard Šalé replied for Kitchener. Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons saved 26 of 30 shots.

    London leads the second round OHL playoff series 1-0.

    Round 1 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

    Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0

    Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4

    Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4  Flint 3

    Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

     

    Round 2 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers

    Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3

    Game 2 – Sat., April 13 at London, 4:00pm

    Game 3 – Tues., April 16 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

    Game 4 – Thurs., April 18 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

    Game 5 – Fri., April 19 at London, 7:00pm

    Game 6 – Sun., April 21 at Kitchener, 2:00pm

    Game 7 – Tues., April 23 at London, 7:00pm

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.

    They met in New York's Plaza Hotel in 1970. Here's what happened next

    In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News