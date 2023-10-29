LONDON
London

    • Gala raises funds for Looking Ahead Clinical Services of London

    London’s Portuguese community gathered this weekend to raise money, and awareness, for a good cause.

    Friday evening saw more than 200 people fill the Polish Hall on Hill Street for the dinner gala.

    It was organized by Nova Era Portuguese Bakery in support of Looking Ahead Clinical Services London.

    The organization uses the science of applied behavioural analysis to ensure adults and children with autism learn to their fullest potential, overseen by certified clinicians.

    The gala included a silent auction with big prizes, including a Portugal jersey signed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo.

    Nova Era Bakery said the goal was to raise $25,000, which they surpassed. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News