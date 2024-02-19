LONDON
London

    • G2 driver charged after travelling nearly double the speed limit in west London

    London, Ont. police stopped a G2 driver on Sarnia Road for travelling 96 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in February 2024. (Source: London Police Service/X) London, Ont. police stopped a G2 driver on Sarnia Road for travelling 96 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in February 2024. (Source: London Police Service/X)
    A teenaged G2 driver will be without a licence for the next month after he was stopped by police allegedly speeding through west London at 96 km/h — nearly double the posted speed limit.

    According to a social media post from the London Police Service, an officer with the Traffic Management Unit recently stopped a 19-year-old G2 driver on Sarnia Road for stunt driving.

    Police said the novice driver was travelling 96 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

    The driver was subsequently charged with stunt driving, and had his licence suspended for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for 14 days.

    London police once again remind drivers to “slow down.”

