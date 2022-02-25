Funeral set for well-known London businessman

Funeral services have now been set for George Anastasiadis a well-known London restauranteur who passed away while on vacation.

Over 30 years Anastasiadis owned and operated establishments like The Barking Frog, Mario & Jaggz, Mustang Sally’s and Burger Burger.

He and his family also own and operate Culinary Catering.

Anastasiadis was also one of the original ribbers and participated in the London Ribfest for more than 25 years.

Anastasiadis passed away at the age of 58 while on vacation in Las Vegas.

Visitation services are being held at Westview Funeral Chapel on Wonderland Road North on Saturday and Sunday with a funeral set for Monday.