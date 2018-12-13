Featured
Funding for new LAV being sought by London police
London police train in a light armoured vehicle in this file photo. (Source: London Police Service)
Daryl Newcombe, CTV London
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 5:11PM EST
London police are in the market for a new armoured vehicle if city council gives the green light.
Police currently have two light armoured vehicles.
Both were previously used and donated to London police about 20 years ago.
A new report to city council says the lifespan of the vehicles has been shorter than anticipated.
Maintenance costs are growing and replacement parts are difficult to find.
The Police Services Board recommends replacing both vehicles in 2020 - with a single $400,000 vehicle.
Police say the current LAVs are used about once a month for a variety of high-risk events
Deputy Chief Daryl Longworth adds that both have taken gunfire during their service.
City council is expected to consider the request next week.