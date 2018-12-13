

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





London police are in the market for a new armoured vehicle if city council gives the green light.

Police currently have two light armoured vehicles.

Both were previously used and donated to London police about 20 years ago.

A new report to city council says the lifespan of the vehicles has been shorter than anticipated.

Maintenance costs are growing and replacement parts are difficult to find.

The Police Services Board recommends replacing both vehicles in 2020 - with a single $400,000 vehicle.

Police say the current LAVs are used about once a month for a variety of high-risk events

Deputy Chief Daryl Longworth adds that both have taken gunfire during their service.

City council is expected to consider the request next week.