

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford isn't guaranteeing that full-day kindergarten will continue beyond the next school year.

The program was introduced by former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty and was fully rolled out in 2014.

Ford's government is conducting education consultations, including the possibility of removing class size caps for kindergarten and primary grades, and the premier was asked today about the future of full-day kindergarten.

He says it will be around for the next school year, but beyond that, he wouldn't say.

Full-day kindergarten saves families thousands of dollars a year in child care costs, but it costs the government $1.5 billion a year.

The Progressive Conservative government is trying to trim a deficit they peg at $14.5 billion -- though the financial accountability officer says it's closer to $12 billion.