'Frigid wind chills' expected Wednesday in the London region

CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is warning residents that extreme weather is moving through the region.

“[I’m] tracking a sharp cold front that will move through…we will see some active weather firing up,” said Atchison. “As we head into Wednesday, a cold front will cross with strong northwest winds and a drop in temperature.”

Atchison said the potential for showers and thunderstorms overnight Tuesday will be cause for cloudy conditions Wednesday morning with the chance for showers.

“[We] can’t rule out a thunderstorm [Wednesday morning]. The cold front comes in [in the afternoon], the showers transition to flurries,” said Atchison.

Atchison said midwestern Ontario will also be dealing with frigid wind chills by Wednesday evening.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Flurries beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 near noon. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 11 this afternoon.

Wednesday night: Flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning.

Friday: Sunny. High plus 5.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 13.

Monday: Cloudy. High 13.