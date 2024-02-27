'Frigid wind chills' expected Wednesday evening

CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is warning residents that extreme weather is moving through the region.

“[I’m] tracking a sharp cold front that will move through…we will see some active weather firing up,” said Atchison. “As we head into Wednesday, a cold front will cross with strong northwest winds and a drop in temperature.”

Atchison said the potential for showers and thunderstorms overnight Tuesday will be cause for cloudy conditions Wednesday morning with the chance for showers.

“[We] can’t rule out a thunderstorm [Wednesday morning]. The cold front comes in [in the afternoon], the showers transition to flurries,” said Atchison.

Atchison said Midwestern Ontario will be dealing with frigid wind chills by Wednesday evening.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 10.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain showers in the morning. Rain showers beginning near noon changing to flurries in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Local blowing snow late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 11 with temperature falling to minus 3 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 11 in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Local blowing snow early in the evening. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 11 in the evening and minus 17 overnight.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Friday: Sunny. High plus 5.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 13.

Monday: Cloudy. High 13.