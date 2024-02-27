LONDON
London

    • 'Frigid wind chills' expected Wednesday evening

    Share

    CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is warning residents that extreme weather is moving through the region.

    “[I’m] tracking a sharp cold front that will move through…we will see some active weather firing up,” said Atchison. “As we head into Wednesday, a cold front will cross with strong northwest winds and a drop in temperature.”

    Atchison said the potential for showers and thunderstorms overnight Tuesday will be cause for cloudy conditions Wednesday morning with the chance for showers.

    “[We] can’t rule out a thunderstorm [Wednesday morning]. The cold front comes in [in the afternoon], the showers transition to flurries,” said Atchison.

    Atchison said Midwestern Ontario will be dealing with frigid wind chills by Wednesday evening.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 10.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain showers in the morning. Rain showers beginning near noon changing to flurries in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Local blowing snow late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 11 with temperature falling to minus 3 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 11 in the afternoon.

    Wednesday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Local blowing snow early in the evening. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 11 in the evening and minus 17 overnight.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

    Friday: Sunny. High plus 5.

    Saturday: Cloudy. High 9.

    Sunday: Cloudy. High 13.

    Monday: Cloudy. High 13.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?

    What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News