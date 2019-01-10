

CTV London





A snow squall warning has ended for London and surrounding areas following a night of squalls, but the temperature is expected to plummet Thursday night.

Due to the localized nature of the squalls, depending on where you were in the region there was anywhere from 5-20 cm of snow accumulation.

Thursday night is expected to be the coldest night of the winter so far, and the coldest for the next seven days.

With the wind chill, it could feel as cold as -18 to -22C

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reminding anyone who will be spending time outside to be prepared for the cold.

While the overnight lows forecast by Environment Canada don't meet the criteria for a Cold Weather Alert, it will be frigid.

In a statement, Randy Walker, MLHU public health inspector, said, "A lot of people tend to underestimate the cold. You don’t have to look too hard to find those who don’t dress in layers, don’t wear boots, don’t cover exposed skin or wear gloves and a warm hat."

The health unit is also asking agencies that provide shelter and assistance to the homeless to prepare for more demand Thursday night.

Anyone who sees someone in distress out in the cold can contact London CAReS at 519-667-2273 or 911 in the case of an emergency.

A list of warming centres can be found here.