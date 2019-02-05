

CTV London





Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for London and surrounding areas as a system moves in Tuesday night.

Freezing rain is expected in southwestern Ontario overnight into early Wednesday morning.

It may continue well into Wednesday before changing into rain in the afternoon.

The morning commute on Wednesday is likely to be affected as untreated roads become icy.

Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex, and Elgin County are all under warnings as well, while Special Weather Statements have been issued for Huron-Perth, Oxford County and Norfolk County.