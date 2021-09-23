Fourth murder charge laid in death of Windsor, Ont. man found on Walpole Island

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A fourth person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Windsor, Ont. man whose remains were found on Walpole Island First Nation.

Lambton County OPP and Walpole Island First Nation Police say 23-year-old Dejour Millington of Toronto was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.

The remains of 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga were found on Walpole Island First Nation on March 17. He had been reported missing to Windsor police in early February.

Three other people have already been charged in the case. All three are facing a charge of first-degree murder:

Saccara Johnson, 28, of Windsor

Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor

Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough

Police are thanking the public and the media for their assistance in the ongoing investigation.