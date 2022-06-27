Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaulted
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaulted
Four London teenagers are facing charges Monday following their alleged involvement after a London police officer was assaulted over the weekend.
According to the London Police Service (LPS), on June 24 at approximately 11:55 p.m., a London police officer was approached by a citizen in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and North Centre Road.
Police said the citizen informed the officer of a nearby disturbance and shortly after, the officer was informed by additional bystanders that the same individuals reportedly were in possession of weapons.
The bystanders pointed out to the suspects to the officer, who then approached them on foot.
According to police, one of the males allegedly involved in the disturbance was carrying a satchel with an object protruding from the side. When the officer asked the individual to remove his hands from the satchel, the individual refused.
The officer then placed the male individual under arrest, but during the course of the arrest multiple youths attempted to intervene and additional officers were called to the scene.
Police said a female individual attempted to take the satchel and then allegedly assaulted the arresting officer.
While arresting the female individual, the officer was kicked. Additional youths moved towards the officer, and police said the youths obstructed police and yelled obscenities.
Additional officers then responded to the scene and arrested the youths.
According to police, a search yielded two knives and a quantity of drugs.
As a result of the investigation, a 15-year old male has been charged with the following offences:
- Two (2) counts of possession of a schedule I substance
- Fail to comply with undertaking
- Possession of a weapon
In addition, a 15-year-old female has been charged with the following offences:
- Two (2) counts of obstruct peace officer
- Assault a peace officer
Police add that a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were also charged with obstructing a peace officer.
The four youths can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
All of the accused have upcoming court dates.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau announces new Russia sanctions after Zelenskyy address at G7 summit
Canada will add 74 more people and businesses in Russia and Belarus to its sanctions list, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday as he met other G7 leaders in Germany to discuss the threat to global security posed by the invasion of Ukraine.
No 'warnings or second chances' for illegal activity on Canada Day: Ottawa mayor
Ottawa's mayor is warning the city won't tolerate any illegal activity downtown during Canada Day festivities this year, as the city prepares for possible protests.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
Ukrainian officials: Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
Scores of civilians were feared killed or wounded in a Russian missile strike Monday on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian officials said.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
When can you light fireworks in Canada? It depends on where you live
Figuring out where and when you're allowed to use fireworks in Canada depends on where you live and what rules apply in your municipality.
South Africa tavern deaths: 21 teens likely killed by something they drank, ate or smoked
South African authorities investigating 21 teenagers found dead at an east coast tavern over the weekend said on Monday the youths were probably killed by something they ate, drank or smoked, ruling out the earlier-touted possibility of a stampede.
Republican calls overturning Roe v. Wade a 'victory for white life'
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, speaking at a rally Saturday night with former U.S. President Donald Trump, called the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade a 'victory for white life.'
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in connection to Simcoe shooting
A 29-year-old North York man has been arrested in Thunder Bay in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Simcoe.
-
Man killed after being struck by dump truck near Drumbo, Ont.
A 26-year-old man from Erin, Ont. has died after being struck by a dump truck near Drumbo, Ont.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph Nighthawks
The Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
Windsor
-
'I'm going to make the most of this win': Chatham retiree $100,000 richer after playing Encore
A Chatham retiree said he was 'silent and in shock' when he checked his lottery ticket to discover he had won $100,000.
-
WRH increases number of visitors allowed; drops 'active' COVID screening at entrance
Windsor Regional Hospital is announcing changes to visitor rules and COVID-19 screening.
-
City of Windsor seeking artifacts and photos highlighting legacy of Hiram Walker
Happen to have any prohibition-era relics, artifacts or photos in your collection? The City of Windsor wants to hear from you.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigating after man poses as OPP officer at traffic stop
Barrie police are warning the public to be cautious when getting pulled over after two suspicious traffic incidents in recent weeks.
-
OPP conducts 'foot pursuit' with lost horse in Clearview Township
An OPP officer found a long-legged beauty strolling northbound along County Road 124 in the wee hours of Monday morning.
-
Young driver charged with impaired after crashing vehicle in provincial park
Police charged a young motorist with impaired driving after a crash in a Tiny Township provincial park left a vehicle severely damaged.
Northern Ontario
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shooting
OPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Sault senior charged with sex assault of a minor
A 76-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage person.
-
35-year old Manitoulin man dies in drowning mishap
Manitoulin OPP were called out Saturday to a report of a possible drowning at Chutes Provincial Park, they said in a release.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators great Daniel Alfredsson named to Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
No 'warnings or second chances' for illegal activity on Canada Day: Ottawa mayor
Ottawa's mayor is warning the city won't tolerate any illegal activity downtown during Canada Day festivities this year, as the city prepares for possible protests.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing 16-year-old autistic youth
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old autistic boy.
Toronto
-
Ontario man uses Apple Airtags to track down stolen Range Rover
An Ontario man whose car was stolen from his driveway in midtown Toronto twice in three months is revealing how he tracked and located his second vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank employee stabbed 'multiple times' during downtown Toronto hold-up
A Toronto bank employee has been stabbed several times during a robbery.
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
Montreal
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Federal government signs $221-million agreement with Quebec for long-term care homes
The federal government has signed an agreement with Quebec to provide $221 million in funding for long-term care homes in the province to address 'gaps in infection control' and staffing issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Calls increase for more money as Montreal and rest of Quebec facing housing crunch
Montreal's mayor and a provincial opposition party leader are warning that the city's affordable housing shortage is going to get worse if more money isn't made available.
Atlantic
-
N.S. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses, suggests waiting until fall to book appointments
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
N.S. SPCA seeking donations to help five dogs found with rocks in their bellies
The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for support from the community to help five dogs who are in desperate need of care. The SPCA says the dogs were recently rushed to urgent care after they were found starving and dehydrated.
-
Motorcyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Halifax
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries following a crash near Halifax's MacKay Bridge Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Health Sciences Centre ER desperate for staff, paramedics to fill gaps
Paramedics will be supplementing emergency department staffing at Manitoba’s largest hospital, a direct result of an ongoing nursing shortage.
-
Police investigating shooting death at Centennial home
A 31-year-old man has died following a shooting at a home in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
Suspects sought after double stabbing sends two men to hospital: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a double stabbing in Camperville, Man.
Calgary
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Calgary Stampede selects David Spence as celebrity judge for 2022 parade
The Calgary Stampede announced on Monday that retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence will be serving as the celebrity judge for the 2022 Stampede Parade.
Edmonton
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Chiefs say Pope's visit important to understand impacts of residential schools
Leaders from four First Nations in central Alberta say the Pope's upcoming visit can help the world understand the impacts and intergenerational trauma that the residential school system inflicted on Indigenous people.
-
Alberta woman becomes millionaire with $100-scratch ticket
Juanita Melenko told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation she decided to buy a $100 ULTIMATE instant ticket while she killed some time between loads of laundry.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canucks' Sedins headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class
Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin and Roberto Luongo have been voted as the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022.
-
B.C. woman's whereabouts unknown more than 2 months after disappearance
Police say there is "growing concern" for a woman who's been missing more than two months.
-
Criticism over scrapped day pass prompts change of parking plan at Buntzen Lake again
A decision to scrap its day-pass program prompted criticism from would-be parkgoers, so BC Hydro has changed its plan for Buntzen Lake.