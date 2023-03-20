Four police officers assaulted in St. Thomas

Four police officers were assaulted over the weekend while attempting to make an arrest in St. Thomas.

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a home in the north end of the city.

When officers arrived, they attempted to arrest a 31-year-old man. According to police, during that arrest, the man began to resist arrest and became combative while assaulting two officers.

When officers tried to control the man, a 56-year-old woman allegedly obstructed and also assaulted officers. Additional officers were called in to assist in completing the arrest.

All four officers required treatment of their injuries and were later released from hospital and returned to duty.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault, resist arrest and two counts of assault peace officer.

A 56-year-old woman has been charged with assault peace officer and obstruct peace officer.