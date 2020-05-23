LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting four new cases of the coronavirus in our region Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases to 495.

There is some good news, there are no new deaths being reported across the region, with a total of 48.

There are 363 total resolved cases across Middlesex-London as well.

This comes after officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Friday reported zero new cases.

Southwest Public Health, which oversees Elgin and Oxford Counties is reporting 71 confirmed cases.

Four people have died in that region and 57 cases are considered resolved.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting zero new cases Saturday, with just 50 total cases in both counties.