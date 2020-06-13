LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. It is being reported that one of the four new cases is a resident of a long-term care home. That brings the total in Middlesex-London to 576 cases, with 435 resolved cases and 57 deaths to date.

Huron Perth Public Health is unable to report new information due to technical issues, but as of Friday there was one new reported case due to COVID-19 in Perth County.

Southwestern Public Health says 6,742 individuals have been tested to date, with 582 tests pending. There have been three cumulative institutional outbreaks, with six ongoing. There are 80 cumulative confirmed cases and 4 deaths being reported as of Saturday.

Lambton Public Health is reporting 274 cumulative total cases, with 233 recovered and 25 deaths as of Friday.

As of Friday, Grey Bruce reported two new cases, 101 cases to date, five active cases, and 0 deaths. There are currently 25 cases of Health Care Workers being reported.

There are 31,992 total confirmed cases for Ontario to date, including 26,583 recoveries and 2,507 deaths.

In Canada there have been 97,943 confirmed cases, 58,523 recoveries and 8,049 deaths reported to date.