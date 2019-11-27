WINGHAM, ONT. -- A former teacher with the Bluewater District School Board has been charged with sexual assault.

Thirty-five-year-old Mark Bowers from Owen Sound has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and uttering threats.

The Owen Sound Police Service says the alleged assault happened against a minor while the suspect was employed as an occasional teacher.

Police say the charges are “historical” in nature, and they are looking for anyone with more information or possibly more victims.

Bowers was taken into custody on Nov. 21. His next court appearance is Dec. 19.