    • Former Owen Sound Attack coach suspended by OHL

    An undated image of Greg Walters of the Owen Sound Attack. (Photo by Terry Wilson/OHL Images) An undated image of Greg Walters of the Owen Sound Attack. (Photo by Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has suspended former Owen Sound Attack head coach Greg Walters for the remainder of the season.

    The suspension stems from a verbal altercation between himself and another team employee on Oct. 14.

    Walters was fire by the team two days later.

    The league said Walters violated its code of conduct.

    Walters is banned from any league activity until July.

