Former London Devilette Shelton named to Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey Team

Ella Shelton is headed to Bejing, China for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The 23-year old native of Ingersoll, Ont. was one of 23 players selected to represent Canada Tuesday afternoon.

Shelton, who played for the London Devilettes of the Provincial Women's Hockey League from 2013-2016, was one of seven defenders on the roster.

"It is always extremely difficult paring down the roster to the final group of players selected to wear the Maple Leaf at the Olympic Winter Games,” Head Coach Troy Ryan said in a release.

“We started with 29 athletes, which shows the depth of the talent pool that has been a part of our entire journey, and we are excited for the 23 players chosen to represent Canada,” Ryan went on to say.

The reigning World Champions will compete from Feb 2-15 at the National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Sports Centre.

Canada will aim for its fifth gold medal overall and first since 2014 when it opens preliminary-round action against Switzerland on Feb. 3.

“We have faced a number of challenges during this four-year Olympic cycle, and our staff and leadership group have done an incredible job preparing our athletes for Beijing,” said Ryan. “I am extremely proud of the team we have assembled and look forward to the opportunity to compete for a gold medal.”

Over the past six months, Canada's centralization roster has been busy.

They faced the United States in a six-game Rivalry Series, played three games against Finland and competed in a pair of games against an all-star team from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA).

“It is a tremendous honour and accomplishment to be chosen to represent your country at the Olympics,” said Tom Renney (Cranbrook, B.C.), chief executive officer of Hockey Canada. “We extend our congratulations to all 23 players on their nomination to the Canadian Olympic Team and we will join with hockey fans from coast-to-coast-to-coast in our excitement and pride as we watch Canada compete in Beijing.”

As a young player in the National program, Shelton will be one of 10 players making their Olympic debut.