Former LHSC executive hired in Newmarket

Former London Health Science Centre CEO Dr. Paul woods has a new role.

He’s been hired as the president and CEO of Southlake hospital in Newmarket.

Southlake made the announcement public Wednesday in a statement posted to its website.

Woods' employment with LHSC was abruptly terminated in January 2021, after news of him travelling to the U.S. during the pandemic, came to light.

He filed a multi-million-dollar wrongful termination lawsuit against LHSC and settled for an undisclosed amount.

LHSC issued a statement after the settlement saying in part, “Dr. Woods did not conceal his travel across the border during the pandemic.”