Former LHSC executive hired in Newmarket
Former London Health Science Centre CEO Dr. Paul woods has a new role.
He’s been hired as the president and CEO of Southlake hospital in Newmarket.
Southlake made the announcement public Wednesday in a statement posted to its website.
Woods' employment with LHSC was abruptly terminated in January 2021, after news of him travelling to the U.S. during the pandemic, came to light.
He filed a multi-million-dollar wrongful termination lawsuit against LHSC and settled for an undisclosed amount.
LHSC issued a statement after the settlement saying in part, “Dr. Woods did not conceal his travel across the border during the pandemic.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians' life expectancy down a full year since 2019. Experts say COVID-19 and opioids are to blame
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
BREAKING Jobless rate rises to 5.8%, economy adds modest 25,000 jobs in November
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month as job creation continues to lag population growth in the country.
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
CSIS whistleblower hopes they 'lit a match' with allegations of rape and harassment
A CSIS officer who is among a group of whistleblowers raising allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the spy agency's British Columbia office says she hopes their actions have 'lit a match' to change what she calls a 'dark and disturbing place.'
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Report: Belief death penalty is applied unfairly shows capital punishment's growing isolation in the U.S.
More Americans now believe the death penalty, which is undergoing a yearslong decline of use and support, is being administered unfairly, a finding that is adding to its growing isolation in the U.S., according to an annual report on capital punishment.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
Live updates Israel and Hamas trade blame for ceasefire's end as combat resumes
Israel resumed fighting in Gaza minutes after a temporary ceasefire deal ended, and accused Hamas of having violated the truce. Hamas blames Israel, saying it declined offers to free more hostages.
For a male sexual assault survivor, justice won in U.S. court does not equal healing
Instead of being able to focus on recovery, Sam Schultz has been saddled with worries from other gay men that talking about sexual abuse in their community will hurt the fight for LBGTQ+ rights.
Kitchener
-
Greens win MPP seat in Kitchener Centre
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
-
'That could have been my home': Residents call for action after attempted arson at Waterloo apartment
A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire inside a Waterloo apartment building.
-
Brazen break-in at Kitchener restaurant caught on camera
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
Windsor
-
Veltman sentencing date to be decided today
Court is expecting to hear at least a dozen victim impact statements. It’s not clear how many statements will be read in–person by those impacted or read into court.
-
Canine community in Windsor on alert as dog Illness spreads stateside
A mystery respiratory illness is affecting dogs in at least 14 states — and while it hasn’t been confirmed in Canada, it’s perked the ears of local dog lovers.
-
Residents of Windsor condo building without heat months after car falls into utility vault
People living in a downtown Windsor condo building are still feeling the effects after a parked vehicle fell through the ground into an underground electric vault in September.
Barrie
-
Driver escapes single-vehicle crash relatively unscathed
One person managed to escape a serious collision near the border of Barrie and Oro-Medonte Thursday evening relatively unscathed.
-
Record-setting RVH 50/50 win brings joy to Barrie family coping with unimaginable loss
More than two years after a loss no parent should face, a Barrie family is starting the holiday season off with a glimmer of hope after winning the RVH Auxiliary's record-setting November 50/50 draw worth $266,908.
-
Wasaga Beach CAO makes allegations of a cover-up by the previous administration
Wasaga Beach's chief administration officer dropped a political bombshell in council on Thursday, with allegations the previous administration engaged in questionable behaviour.
Northern Ontario
-
26 men arrested in 'large-scale' child pornography investigation in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
Quebec provincial police say 26 men have been arrested in a massive internet child pornography operation that spanned three provinces and involved hundreds of police officers.
-
Northern Ont. police seize brick of cocaine, cash during traffic stop
The Ontario Provincial Police charged two people with drug offences after a traffic stop of two vehicles this week on Highway 112 in Boston Township.
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Here is when Ottawa could see 4 to 6 cm of snow this weekend
It is a mild start to December in Ottawa, but the capital could see approximately 5 cm of snow over the next couple of days.
-
Police stop suspects looking into vehicles near Canadian Tire Centre
A 27-year-old Quebec man is facing charges after Ottawa police hit the brakes on suspects looking into a vehicle known to be a target for auto thefts during a concert at Canadian Tire Centre.
Toronto
-
Ontario English Catholic teachers take next step towards possible strike
Ontario English Catholic teachers are taking the next step towards a possible strike as negotiations with the province come to a stalemate.
-
Fines for parking illegally in Toronto lots increased today. Here's what you need to know
The fines for drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property have increased today.
-
Ontario real estate law update with open bidding option enters into force
New rules for Ontario real estate are coming into force that are meant to provide more clarity and choice for buyers and sellers, though they don't go as far as some had hoped.
Montreal
-
26 men arrested in 'large-scale' child pornography investigation in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
Quebec provincial police say 26 men have been arrested in a massive internet child pornography operation that spanned three provinces and involved hundreds of police officers.
-
Quebec emergency rooms now equipped with kits to detect date-rape drug GHB
All emergency rooms in Quebec's health-care network are now equipped with kits to detect traces of psychoactive substance intoxication in urine, including gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), commonly known as the date-rape drug.
-
Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Dartmouth: police
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.
-
Minimal changes in Maritime gas prices
The price of gas did not change in Prince Edward Island overnight, while there were minor changes in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
A Winnipeg brewery says the 'Humbug' sign that it put up on its roof just a few days ago needed to come down.
-
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Calgary
-
1 dead in fatal shooting in Beltline
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Beltline.
-
Calgary police seek suspect in October assault
Police are looking for the public's help to find a man they say attacked another man on a downtown Calgary street.
-
Nazem Kadri scores OT winner for Calgary Flames in 4-3 win over Dallas Stars
The same day the Flames traded away a defenceman, three others scored in Calgary's 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jobless rate rises to 5.8%, economy adds modest 25,000 jobs in November
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month as job creation continues to lag population growth in the country.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A couple cool days and a chance of Sunday flurries
Edmonton hit a high of -1 C on Thursday and should be two or three degrees below 0 C today and Saturday.
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police watchdog confirms 'officer-involved shooting' in Abbotsford
There was an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, B.C.'s police watchdog has confirmed.
-
With strong storm on the way, B.C. government warns public to prepare for flood risk
B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness has taken the unusual step of issuing a public warning several days before an upcoming storm.
-
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for Vancouver courtroom stabbing
A woman who used a filleting knife and hammer in an attempt to kill her online nemesis inside a Vancouver courtroom will spend 12 years in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.