Former Humboldt Broncos hockey player to speak at 'Coming Together for Diabetes' virtual event Thursday

London, Ont. -

A survivor of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash will be the keynote speaker at ‘Coming Together for Diabetes.'

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, considered one of Canada’s greatest contributions to medical research and November is diabetes awareness month.

To mark the event, St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation will be holding a virtual event with proceeds going to support diabetes care and research at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ont.

Kaleb Dahlgren endured multiple injuries in the bus crash, including a traumatic brain injury, which required a long hospital stay and rehabilitation journey.

But Dahlgren has been dealing with adversity his whole life, growing up with type 1 diabetes, he will share his story including how he manages the disease, at the Nov. 4 event.

“People will be hearing a lot about my diabetic journey, but also the crossroads that I faced in my life. I even detail it in my book as well, but it's more about my diabetic journey - and how diabetes has changed me to be the person that I am, and how I actually try to use it for positivity and really try and give back and create a community. I am really looking forward to hopefully having lots of people watching and tuning in -- it's for such a great cause and it means a lot to me,” said Dahlgren.

With tickets selling for $100 per person, Coming Together for Diabetes will be held virtually this Thursday, Nov. 4, from 7 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

If you are unable to attend, you can make an online donation here.