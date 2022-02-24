Forest, Ont. native Tyler McGregor named captain for Team Canada
Forest, Ont. native Tyler McGregor has been named captain for Canada’s paralympic hockey team at the upcoming games in Beijing.
McGergor is a two-time Paralympic medallist and thrilled to wear the 'C' on his chest.
“I am honoured to participate in my third Paralympics, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as captain on a team with so many great leaders that are worthy of this accomplishment,” said McGregor in a statement.
PyeongChang 2018 silver medallists James Dunn from Wallacetown, Ont. along with Tyrone Henry and Liam Hickey will serve alongside McGregor as alternate captains.
“James, Tyrone and Liam are exceptional players and leaders that are deserving of this honour. While our season has been one of perseverance, our entire team is excited to compete in Beijing and continue to work towards our goal of winning a gold medal for Canada,” added McGregor.
Team Canada will train in Calgary prior to the start of the tournament. It begins March 5 against the United States.
Kitchener
17-year-old arrested and charged in murder of Cambridge man: WRPS
Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.
Waterloo Region COVID-19: No new deaths reported Thursday, seven fewer in hospital
Waterloo Region health officials reported no new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday and seven fewer hospitalizations than the day before.
Windsor
Windsor lifts state of emergency related to Ambassador Bridge protest
The state of emergency in Windsor is being lifted related to the protest near the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
WECHU reports man in 20s dies with COVID-19
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 131 new high risk cases and 39 hospitalizations on Thursday.
-
Warning from OPP after Leamington resident loses over $25,000 in cryptocurrency investment scam
Essex County OPP officers are warning residents about cryptocurrency investment frauds after a Leamington resident lost over $25,000.
Barrie
Scammers using Instagram to blackmail victims
Instagram users could fall victim to scammers, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Brazen home invasion in Bradford under investigation
Police are investigating a brazen home invasion in Bradford.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ontario mayor offers apology in wake of offensive video
Sables-Spanish River Mayor Les Gamble has issued an apology and revealed his grandson was one of the young people in a social media post where the 'Every Child Matters' flag was disrespected.
-
-
Ottawa
UPDATED | Canada to sanction 58 Russian individuals, entities and cut export permits amid Ukraine attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
Ottawa police release photos of sex assault suspect's car
Ottawa police have released new photos in an effort to identity a man they say strangled and sexually assaulted a sex trade worker in Vanier.
Toronto
Ontario to provide $300K in aid to Ukraine as Premier Ford condemns Russian attack
Ontario is committing to providing $300,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the government announced Thursday, shortly after Premier Doug Ford condemned the attack while addressing the legislature.
-
-
Ontario reviewing vaccine mandate for long-term care workers, minister says
Ontario's long-term care minister says a mandate requiring workers in the sector to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is under review.
Montreal
Montreal's Ukrainian community fears for their homeland as Russia attacks
Montreal’s Ukrainian community is reeling in the face of their homeland’s full-scale invasion by Russia.
-
Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by Health Canada
The first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first plant-based vaccine, has been officially approved by Health Canada. It's made by Quebec City-based Medicago.
-
Quebec braces for economic volatility, says it can send Ukraine 'material support,' accept refugees
'Quebec companies that are dependent on Ukraine or Russia... we will help them,' said Quebec's economy minister. The foreign relations minister said the province stands ready to send help to the invaded country.
Atlantic
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
-
LIVE | N.B. reports 77 in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday; update coming this afternoon
New Brunswick is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. However, hospitalizations have climbed slightly, as the province reports three more patients with COVID-19 in hospital.
-
One person dead, six in hospital following four-vehicle crash in Coldbrook, N.S.
One person is dead and six are in hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Coldbrook, N.S., says RCMP.
Winnipeg
Crash involving 20 semi trucks closes section of Highway 1, sends three to hospital
A large crash on Highway 1 involving about 20 semi trucks and five passenger vehicles has closed a section of the highway and sent three people to hospital.
-
Victim hit in face with hatchet during robbery at Winnipeg bus shelter
Police say a man was hit in the face with a hatchet during a robbery at a bus shelter in Downtown Winnipeg.
-
5 COVID-19 deaths added Thursday in Manitoba; ICU cases up slightly
Manitoba has added another five deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday pushing the total to 1,668.
Calgary
-
Ukraine flag raised at Calgary city hall in 'show of support'
The flag of Ukraine was raised at Calgary city hall on Thursday "to show support for a sovereign nation under a horrifying and unprovoked attack" officials said in a release.
-
Russia attacks Ukraine: What you need to know
Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides Thursday, an attack that brought explosions before dawn to the country's capital, Kyiv, and other cities.
Edmonton
Innocent man in nearby apartment dead after Edmonton police shoot and kill armed robbery suspect
Edmonton police shot and killed an armed man who robbed a downtown liquor store Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment was also hit by gunfire during the incident and later died, police say.
-
Semi slides off Yellowhead ramp, across several lanes of traffic; road closed
Yellowhead Drive traffic was shut down in both directions late Thursday morning after a crash involving a semi.
-
Vancouver
Ranking of which world cities will be underwater first puts Vancouver in the top 20
A ranking based on population and elevation puts Vancouver in the top 20 when it comes to cities that will be submerged as ocean levels rise.
-
B.C. town breaks 105-year-old temperature record amid cold snap
More than a dozen temperature records were broken in B.C. Wednesday as an Arctic airmass arrived over the province.
-
RCMP forwards report on anti-vaccine Remembrance Day protest to Crown
Months after anti-vaccine protesters disrupted a Remembrance Day gathering in Kelowna, B.C., the RCMP has forwarded a report on the incident to prosecutors.