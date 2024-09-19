LONDON
London

    • Forest City Film Festival programming to shine a light on Indigenous voices

    John Kim Bell: Born To Indspire will be screening at FCFF this year (Source: Forest City Film Festival) John Kim Bell: Born To Indspire will be screening at FCFF this year (Source: Forest City Film Festival)
    Share

    London’s Forest City Film Festival will be shining a light on Indigenous film as part of their annual programming this October.

    The festival’s Indigenous Curator is award-winning filmmaker Judith Schuyler, from the Oneida Nation of the Thames. This year’s selection celebrates a variety of Indigenous voices, while also connecting the viewer to the Indigenous experience.

    The curated offering of seven films includes a showing of Aberdeen, directed by Ryan Cooper (Ojibway, Peguis First Nation) and Eva Thomas (Walpole Island First Nation), as well as John Kim Bell: Born To Indspire – a film that explores the journey of the first Indigenous person in North America to conduct a classical orchestra on Broadway.

    Forest City Film Festival runs from October 19 to 27. 

