

The Canadian Press





Premier-designate Doug Ford says he'll be consulting with municipalities, stakeholders and his caucus before deciding whether to change the plan the outgoing Liberals laid out for the sale of marijuana.

The New Democrats, who had criticized the Liberal plan, are calling on Ford to show Ontario a plan that fixes the one the Liberals messed up.

The N-D-P says it'll push for a legal cannabis sales plan that promotes social responsibility and community safety, while effectively ending demand for illegal sales.

The federal government announced this week that Canadians will be able to legally purchase recreational marijuana starting on October 17th.