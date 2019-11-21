TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "proud" of his decision to tear up hundreds of renewable energy deals signed by the previous Liberal government.

The Progressive Conservative government said earlier this week that it has set aside $230 million to pay for the cancellation of 750 green energy contracts.

Ford also says his government would remove all of the wind turbines in the province if it had the opportunity.

Earlier this week, the Opposition New Democrats said the cost of the cancellations was listed as "other transactions" in government documents.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has asked Ontario's auditor general to investigate the contracts and their termination fees.

The Ford government said last year the province's electricity ratepayers would not be on the hook for any costs because of the cancelled deals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2019.