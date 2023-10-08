London

    • 'For the safety of my family': MLHU vaccine clinic full on opening weekend

    Middlesex-London Health Unit has opened a vaccination clinic at the Western Fair District in London, Ont., seen on Oct. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Middlesex-London Health Unit has opened a vaccination clinic at the Western Fair District in London, Ont., seen on Oct. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    Roberto LoRusso has multiple reasons for being among the first Londoners getting a booster vaccine.

    “First of all, I’m a high school teacher, so I'm in an environment that tends to be a hotspot for infection, also my wife is immunocompromised being type one diabetic,” said LoRusso.

    “Basically, for the safety of my family, and for my colleagues and my students. I thought it is rather important,” he added.

    The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) opened a clinic at Western Fair District Friday, and the first two days were full. In fact, the appointments are booked through next week.

    Respiratory illness is on the rise in the area, with data showing COVID-19 cases increasing.

    As a precaution, local hospitals have gone back to masking requirements, and now the updated Moderna vaccine is available for booster shots.

    Roberto LoRusso spoke to CTV News after getting his COVID-19 vaccine on Oct. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“This [vaccine] is specific to the XBB variants and all of its sub variants, and it's for the variant that is predominant right now,” said Dr. Joanne Kearon, MLHU associate medical officer of health.

    MLHU projects this respiratory season to be worse than prior to the pandemic, but not as bad as last year. However, they are still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, starting with the most vulnerable.

    “COVID-19 is not gone,” said Dr. Kearon.

    “It is endemic now, so I expect that it will continue to circulate. We're going to see increases in numbers, I expect, on an annual basis during respiratory season. What we are seeing right now is across a number of indicators. We're seeing increases in wastewater surveillance, case numbers, test positivity, and even hospitalizations. So this provides that extra little bit of protection,” Dr. Kearon added.

    As for LoRusso, he believes if everyone does their part, it could help avoid potential lockdowns.

    “The last lockdown had a numerous effect on the outcomes for students and if we can avoid another possible lockdown, that would be wonderful,” said LoRusso. “It is really in the best interest.”

       

