

Scott Miller, CTV London





Calling it a ‘pilot project’, South Bruce Peninsula council has set out to bring food truck to Sauble Beach.

Mayor Janice Jackson says with as many 150,000 visitors during long weekends at the summer destination, it’s time to add some food options for beach-goers.

As you might imagine, some existing restaurants aren’t happy about the idea, but Jackson says they’ve required food trucks not to set up anywhere near an existing restaurant.

Council wants food trucks in place by the Canada Day long weekend.