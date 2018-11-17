

CTV London





A former Sarnia principal pleaded guilty this week to an indecent assault on a girl from decades earlier.

Joseph Albert (Bert) Firlotte, 78, pleaded guilty Thursday to the assault 41 years ago of a 13-year-old girl.

He was sentenced in court and placed on probation for two years and was handed a suspended sentence.

Now police are asking anyone else who may have concerns about Firlotte to come forward.

They are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Branch at 519-344-8861, extension 5300.