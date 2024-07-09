Following four overdoses, Grey Bruce Public Health issues opioid alert
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has issued an opioid alert following four substance-related poisonings in the last five days - three non-fatal, one fatal.
This is the seventh time such an alert has been issued since the beginning of June.
“We are deeply concerned about the number of substance-related poisonings reported in Grey-Bruce so far this summer. Our goal in issuing Opioid Alerts is to both warn people who use substances about the potential toxicity of the local drug supply and to remind them to follow critical harm reduction strategies. These strategies can and do save lives,” said Monica Blair, Manager of the Harm Reduction Program at Grey Bruce Public Health.
The four poisonings in the past five days have brought the total number of suspected drug poisonings this month up to nine already, with incidents occurring throughout the region, from Owen Sound, to the South Bruce Peninsula, Saugeen Shores and the Georgian Bluffs.
The substance suspected in most of these recent overdoses is purple fentanyl, in a statement from GBPH, it said “people who use drugs are at significant risk of overdose due to contamination of the local drug supply with fentanyl, sedatives, and animal tranquilizers.”
Some harm reduction methods to keep in mind to reduce risk of drug overdose includes ensuring that you’re not alone, carrying naloxone, not mixing drugs and alcohol and only using new supplies.
