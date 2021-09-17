Fog Advisory lifted for London and surrounding areas
After a morning of heavy fog that had officials urging people to take extra caution on their morning commute, the advisory has been lifted.
Environment Canada had issued a Fog Advisory for London-Middlesex due to the conditions.
The fog was expected to last for a couple of hours, and the advisory was lifted shortly before 10:20 a.m. Friday.
Areas of low visibility were reported around the region.
Advisories had also been issued in Huron-Perth, Oxford, Wellington, Brant, Norfolk and Elgin counties.
Hot, sunny conditions are forecast for the afternoon.
