Flood watch issued for Lake Erie shoreline, Erie Shore Drive
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 10:38AM EST
Homes along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham Kent are under water as a flood warning remains in effect for the region. ( Photo Courtesy of Jason Homewood)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Lower Thames River Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood watch for the Lake Erie shoreline including Erie Shore Drive and the high bluff areas.
Strong winds are expected to pick up Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday evening.
Winds can gust up to 40 km/hr and waves could reach up to two metres in height.
Residents, including children and pets, should avoid going near the water.
The warning will remain in place until Friday.