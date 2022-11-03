Flair Airlines announces cheap flights direct from London, Ont. to Vancouver and Halifax

The east and west coasts of Canada are about to become a lot more accessible for London, Ont. area travelers.

Low cost carrier Fair Airlines has announced direct flights between London and Vancouver, and London and Halifax.

It’s welcome news to Sarnia grandmother Jan Causley, who was at London International Airport Thursday awaiting family from Western Canada.

“We do a lot of flying out west because our one son lives there, so the straight through flights are the best for us,” said Causley.

Flair’s new direct service to Vancouver and Halifax will run three times per week, respectively. The expansion follows news earlier this year that Flair will begin flights between London and Tuscon, Arizona beginning in December.

London International Airport President and CEO Scott McFadzean said that after a painful pandemic lull, things are really taking off.

“Everyone loves that point to point travel, especially where you can fly out of an easy, comfortable airport like London, where you can park and walk through the terminal in a matter of minutes instead of hours,” said McFadzean. “So it’s just another great option for travelers in the region to be able to get here, get on an airplane, and get direct to their destination.”

The starting airfare almost seems too good to be true. Flair said it will cost $49 one way to Halifax, and $59 to Vancouver.

Flair spokesman Eric Tanner said they aim to keep the planes full when they leave the tarmac, and they accomplish that with no-frills flights.

“We don’t offer connections, we don’t have first class, we don’t have lounges,” explained Tanner. “You know, a lot of things that would add costs to an airline business model, we don’t have. We are focused on being safe, and we’re focused on keeping things simple.”

Flair’s Vancouver flights will run Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning June 7, 2023. Halifax service will be Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting June 8, 2023.