Five transported to hospital after car rollover on Chester Street

Five transported to hospital after car rollover on Chester Street

A vehicle rolled over after striking a tree in a residential neighbourhood on Chester Street in London, Ont. on July 3, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) A vehicle rolled over after striking a tree in a residential neighbourhood on Chester Street in London, Ont. on July 3, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver