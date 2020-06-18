LONDON, ONT. -- London Police say three adults and two youths were arrested and charged after a teenage boy was allegedly kidnapped Tuesday evening.

Police say around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, two boys, aged 16 and 15, attended the victim’s residence in a vehicle and drove him to a residence on Cartier Road.

Shortly after, London police were contacted after the victim’s family member received messages over ‘Snapchat’ showing the victim being held at gunpoint.

The suspects used the video to demand money in exchange for the victim’s safe return.

Just before midnight, police located the vehicle used in the kidnapping and arrested one adult female and one adult male suspect in the area of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street.

Shortly after midnight, an officer located the young victim in the east end of the city, unharmed.

Further investigation led police to additional arrests, a second adult male as well as two youths.

Major Crime Section investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon, and located a loaded firearm.

Three suspects, a 22-year-old man, 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, as well as two teenagers are charged with the following offences:

kidnapping for ransom or service

point a firearm

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration

possess loaded regulated firearm

extortion

assault with a weapon

use firearm in the commission of an offence

forcible confinement

All involved persons are known to each other and investigators do not believe this was a random incident.