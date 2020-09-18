LONDON, ONT -- A search and rescue was launched after a fishing vessel got stranded in rough water off Port Bruce Thursday evening, but eventually they were able to make it back to shore.

Police received a distress call around 9:10 p.m. after a fishing vessel ran out of fuel in rough water.

The two people onboard the 18 foot vessel were unable to make it back to shore.

Police deployed their marine unit however during this time the boat was able to get started and the occupants were able to make it back to shore.

Both people were accountant for and no injuries were reported.