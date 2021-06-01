LONDON, ONT. -- Condolences began pouring in Tuesday night as word spread that former mayor Jane Bigelow has died.

A trailblazing politician, holding the position from 1972 to 1978, Bigelow was the first woman to serve as London’s mayor.

In a tweet, current London Mayor Ed Holder said, "What a loss, and, yet, what an inspiration she was, and will forever remain. Jane’s legacy lives on - from paving the way for greater diversity in local politics to her passion for the environment. We mourn her loss, and thank her family for sharing her brilliance with Londoners."

An avid cyclist, she was a strong advocate for the environment.

Bigelow made waves in 1973, breaking protocol by not wearing a hat while meeting with Queen Elizabeth in Victoria Park.

She was 93.