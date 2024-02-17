LONDON
Fireworks to light up sky at Southwold Winterfest

The snow and cold temperatures have returned just in time for Winterfest at the Southwold Keystone Complex Saturday afternoon.

The sixth annual event in the small community southwest of St. Thomas, Ont. Is holding a free day of activities for families capped off with fireworks lightning up the sky at 7 p.m.

Saturday's activities begin at 4 p.m. with people-mover rides, an outdoor play zone, a bonfire, free hotdogs, popcorn, candy and hot chocolate.

Musician Nick Ewanick will be providing live entertainment throughout the event.

“Our Winterfest Committee is continuing to put on a wonderful event for all of the families in our Community. It’s a great day to celebrate and get everyone outside for a day of winter fun,” said Southwold Mayor Grant Jones in a news release.

“A huge thank-you goes out to all the volunteers and the committee that put on this great event with all of their hard work and dedication."

