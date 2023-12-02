LONDON
London

    • Firefighters and families gather for annual toy drive

    The 10th annual Lights and Sirens Toy Drive was held at London Fire Station #1 on Dec. 2, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) The 10th annual Lights and Sirens Toy Drive was held at London Fire Station #1 on Dec. 2, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    First responders were at London Fire Station #1 on Saturday collecting toys at the 10th annual Lights and Sirens Toy Drive.

    Firefighter Santa Claus greeted kids who came by to help drop off toys for those in need this Christmas.

    LifeSpin is in desperate need this month, as many disadvantaged families may not have a gift to give their children.

    “We have great turnout and I'm thankful we have 1,700 families representing 4,000 kids and we had just under 450 sponsors. We are trying to fill a huge gap, and hoping this will do this,” said Frances Elizabeth Moore, LifeSpin board president

    Even though today’s drive-thru fundraiser is done, it’s not too late to contribute.

    You can check out how to donate on LifeSpin’s website, or on social media. 

