Fire on Dundas Street deemed suspicious by police

The London Police Service (LPS) has deemed a fire late Wednesday evening to be suspicious in nature.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment building on Dundas Street near Maitland Street at approximately 8:25 p.m., where the London Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze.

According to police, the fire has been deemed suspicious and the investigation has been handed over to members of the LPS Street Crime Unit with the London fire assisting.

There were no reported injuries and damage has been estimated at approximately $10,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.